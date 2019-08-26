Bazaar hero Dhanveerah’s second film is titled 'Bumper'

Home Entertainment Kannada

The actor, who made his debut with Suni’s Bazaar, has, for his next outing, chosen a script penned by director Chethan Kumar.

By Express News Service
The title of Dhanveerah’s upcoming project has been decided even before the team has zeroed in on the director. The makers are going by the name Bumper, about which the official announcement will be made on September 8.

The actor, who made his debut with Suni’s Bazaar, has, for his next outing, chosen a script penned by director Chethan Kumar, who has also worked on the screenplay and dialogues.

This will be the second project for producer Suprith after Bharaate.

He is, however, teaming up with the one-film-old actor for the first time.

The latter was keen to work with Dhanveerah from the time he watched the teaser of Bazaar.

The actor-producer duo will be coming together for a family entertainer, for which they have approached a few Kannada directors, including Gurdatha Ganiga, Sunil Thalya and Naveen Redddy.

However, the production house is yet to come up with the final name, as well as details about the rest of the cast and crew.

