Home Entertainment Kannada

Keerthi Kalkeri is confident she will not be labelled for kissing on screen

A teaser of the upcoming movie, Prarambha, starring Manoranjan and Keerthi Kalkeri, was released last Friday, and it created a buzz.

Published: 26th August 2019 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Keerthi Kalkeri

Keerthi Kalkeri

By Express News Service

On-screen kissing seems to be slowly becoming a norm in Kannada industry, and actors are opening up for accepting such scenes if they play an integral part in the film.

A teaser of the upcoming movie, Prarambha, starring Manoranjan and Keerthi Kalkeri, was released last Friday, and it created a buzz not only due to actor Darshan lending his voice, but also for a lip-lock screen between the lead actors.

All eyes were on Keerthi, who is getting launched with this venture. However, the newcomer came across as a confident actor, and said she agreed to do the scene because it was justified.

 “I was told about the kissing scene when the director narrated the script. I discussed this with my parents, and even took their permission, and went ahead,” said Keerthi, adding that the particular scene was necessary to express the depth of the relationship, and that it was aesthetically shot by director Manu Kalyadi.

Keerthi is confident that she will not be labelled for the kissing shot, and is happy that filmmakers approaching her are not stressing upon it.

“I have been listening to various subjects, and no filmmaker is making the kiss a must. As directors, they want to go by what the role demands,” she said. Prarambha is a romantic drama that features Manoranjan as an artist.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Keerthi Kalkeri Sandalwood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Hundreds of new fires have flared up in the Amazon in Brazil, data showed Monday, even as military aircraft dumped water over hard-hit areas and G7 nations pledged to help combat the blazes. (Photo | AP)
Amazon fire: Brazil dumps thousands of gallons of water on raging flames amid fresh flares
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Video
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp