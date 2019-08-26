Keerthi Kalkeri is confident she will not be labelled for kissing on screen

By Express News Service

On-screen kissing seems to be slowly becoming a norm in Kannada industry, and actors are opening up for accepting such scenes if they play an integral part in the film.

A teaser of the upcoming movie, Prarambha, starring Manoranjan and Keerthi Kalkeri, was released last Friday, and it created a buzz not only due to actor Darshan lending his voice, but also for a lip-lock screen between the lead actors.

All eyes were on Keerthi, who is getting launched with this venture. However, the newcomer came across as a confident actor, and said she agreed to do the scene because it was justified.

“I was told about the kissing scene when the director narrated the script. I discussed this with my parents, and even took their permission, and went ahead,” said Keerthi, adding that the particular scene was necessary to express the depth of the relationship, and that it was aesthetically shot by director Manu Kalyadi.

Keerthi is confident that she will not be labelled for the kissing shot, and is happy that filmmakers approaching her are not stressing upon it.

“I have been listening to various subjects, and no filmmaker is making the kiss a must. As directors, they want to go by what the role demands,” she said. Prarambha is a romantic drama that features Manoranjan as an artist.