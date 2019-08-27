Home Entertainment Kannada

Manjunath Gowda bags Karnataka distribution rights for Geetha 

Ganesh-starrer Geeetha, which marks the debut of Vijay Naagendra, has created a lot of buzz among the audience as well as the film fraternity.

Published: 27th August 2019 10:01 AM

Geetha features Shanvi Srivastava in a pivotal role, while Prayaga Martin and Parvathy Arun are making a foray into the Kannada film industry with the film.

By Express News Service

The film, made under the actor’s home banner Golden Films in association with producer Syed Salaam, will be distributed in the entire state by Manjunath Gowda, who will release the KSK Show Reel.

The film is now in the post-production stages, and the makers are planning to release it on September 27.

The romantic drama gets support from director Santhosh Ananddram, who has also written the lyrics for one of the songs.

The film, which has revived the title of Shankar Nag’s classic film, comes with its own highlights. This is for the first time a film is exploring the Gokak agitation.

Also, Puneeth Rajkumar has recently recorded a song — Kannadave Satya, Kannada Nitya —which is said to add value to the whole movie.

