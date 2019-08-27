Rishab Shetty to act in Rohit Padaki’s directorial

A Sharadhaa By

Rishab Shetty, who has taken on directorial responsibilities for Jayanna-produced Rudraprayag, is also an actor in demand.



His popularity has really soared after his last outing, Bell Bottom, directed by Jaytheertha, which did well at the box office.

While there are reports of him working with Karan Karanth, who has directed a story in the anthology, Katha Sangama, Rishab is also said to be acting in a film to be directed by Rohit Padaki.



The duo is coming together for a family comedy-drama titled Mahaniyare, Mahileyare.

The actor, who has heard the story, has given a nod to the script. Krishna Sarthak, the producer of Rohit’s last film, Dayavittu Gaminisi, will now be collaborating with the director for the second time.



According to a source, the team had initially planned to start shooting in September.

However, owing to Rishab’s prior commitment with his directorial project, Rudraprayag, the makers have decided to begin it in early 2020.



Meanwhile, Rohit is getting ready to start another film, details of which will be revealed soon. He is currently writing a TV serial, Paaru, and also playing an important role in Vijayaprasad's Totapuri, which stars Jaggesh.