Home Entertainment Kannada

Rishab Shetty to act in Rohit Padaki’s directorial

The duo is coming together for a family comedy drama titled Mahaniyare, Mahileyare, which will be started early next year

Published: 27th August 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Rishab Shetty, who has taken on directorial responsibilities for Jayanna-produced Rudraprayag, is also an actor in demand.

His popularity has really soared after his last outing, Bell Bottom, directed by Jaytheertha, which did well at the box office.

While there are reports of him working with Karan Karanth, who has directed a story in the anthology, Katha Sangama, Rishab is also said to be acting in a film to be directed by Rohit Padaki.

The duo is coming together for a family comedy-drama titled Mahaniyare, Mahileyare. 

The actor, who has heard the story, has given a nod to the script. Krishna Sarthak, the producer of Rohit’s last film, Dayavittu Gaminisi, will now be collaborating with the director for the second time.

According to a source, the team had initially planned to start shooting in September.

However, owing to Rishab’s prior commitment with his directorial project, Rudraprayag, the makers have decided to begin it in early 2020.

Meanwhile, Rohit is getting ready to start another film, details of which will be revealed soon. He is currently writing a TV serial, Paaru, and also playing an important role in Vijayaprasad’s Totapuri, which stars Jaggesh. z

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rishab Shetty Rudraprayag Bell Bottom

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
Video
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp