Second schedule of Roberrt shoot to begin from September 5

Tharun Sudhir-directed film, starring Darshan, marks the Sandalwood debut of Mehreen Pirzada, who will be joining the sets in the second week of September

Published: 27th August 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 10:03 AM

By Express News Service

As Munirathna-produced Kurukshetra, Darshan’s landmark 50th film, continues its successful run at the box office in the third week of its release, the Challenging Star is expected to resume shooting for Roberrt from September 5. The team of the film, which is directed by Tharun Sudhir and produced by Umapathy, completed the first schedule of shooting in a 51-day stretch.

They are now said to be waiting to start their next schedule in Hyderabad. A set is getting created at Ramoji Film City, where they will be shooting for 15 days. This schedule will also have Mehreen Pirzada joining the sets.

The actor, who is also popular as Honey after her role in the Telugu flick, F2: Fun and Frustration, will be making her Kannada debut in the action family drama. She is likely to start shooting in the second week of September.

Roberrt will also feature South Indian actor Jagapathi Babu as an antagonist. This will be his third outing in Kannada, and the first time he would share screen space with Darshan.

The film has two dialogue writers — Chandramouli and Rajashekar KL. It also features Vinod Prabhakar in the cast. Sudhakar K Raj is the film’s cameraman. 

Darshan’s other projects include Odeya, for which the team has to shoot two songs. The actor is also getting ready to be a part of a historical film, Gandugali Madakari Nayaka, which is being produced by Rockline Venkatesh and directed by Rajendra Singh Babu.

Kurukshetra Roberrt

