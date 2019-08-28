Gopi Sundar to compose music for Vishnu Priya

By Express News Service

Shreyas Manju’s second film is creating a lot of buzz, especially with its cast and crew. Titled Vishnu Priya, the film is directed by veteran and versatile director V K Prakaash. The makers have brought on board Malayalam heroine Priya Prakash

Varrier as the female lead. The latest talk is that Gopi Sundar, one of the current popular music directors in South Indian film industry, has been brought on board.



The music composer of popular songs like Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale from Geetha Govindam, starring Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, and the Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni-starrer Majili, will be scoring the music for Vishnu Priya.



Gopi Sundar started his music career with a Malayalam film, and has also worked in the Tamil and Telugu cinema industry. This will be his first Kannada project.

K Manju Cinemas may bring out Vishnu Priya in Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu.



The film showcases a universal subject, and the makers are confident that the story of the romantic family entertainer, which is said to have the flavour of the 1990s, will be told well in all languages.

The title, Vishnu Priya, bears reference of legendary actor Vishnuvardhan.



The subject is based on a real life incident, and the plot has been penned by creative writer Sindhu Sri from Dharward.



With cinematographer Vinod Bharathi cranking the camera, director Prakash plans to shoot the film in Chikkamagaluru, Madikeri, Mysuru and Bengaluru.