Puneeth Rajkumar doing a cameo in Radhakrishna Reddy’s Maya Bazaar

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Puneeth Rajkumar, who is producing Maya Bazaar under his home banner, PRK Productions, is said to be doing a cameo as well in the movie. The film marks the directorial debut of Radhakrishna Reddy.



According to a source, the Power Star will be part of a song in the movie. The actor, who is currently shooting for Santhosh Ananddram’s Yuvarathnaa, will soon set aside a couple of dates for the shooting of the song, which will be choreographed by director A Harsha.

The film consists of an interesting cast, including Raj B Shetty, Vasishta Simha, Prakash Raj, Sudharani, and Chaitra Rao. The latter, who became a household name on the small screen with the serial, Jodi Hakki, makes her silver screen debut with Maya Bazaar.



The shooting has been completed and it is now in the post-production stage. The makers will add the song featuring Puneeth before presenting the film to the censor board.

Maya Bazaar will be the second production venture of Puneeth Rajkumar, who started with Hemanth M Rao’s Kavalu Daari under the PRK banner.



The actor, after completing his current commitment with Yuvarathna made under Hombale Films, will work with director Chethan Kumar on his next project, James, produced by Kishore Pathikonda.