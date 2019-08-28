Home Entertainment Kannada

Puneeth Rajkumar doing a cameo in Radhakrishna Reddy’s Maya Bazaar

Maya Bazaar will be the second production venture of Puneeth Rajkumar, who started with Hemanth M Rao’s Kavalu Daari under the PRK banner.

Published: 28th August 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film Maya Bazaar

A still from the film Maya Bazaar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Puneeth Rajkumar, who is producing Maya Bazaar under his home banner, PRK Productions, is said to be doing a cameo as well in the movie. The film marks the directorial debut of Radhakrishna Reddy.

According to a source, the Power Star will be part of a song in the movie. The actor, who is currently shooting for Santhosh Ananddram’s Yuvarathnaa, will soon set aside a couple of dates for the shooting of the song, which will be choreographed by director A Harsha. 

The film consists of an interesting cast, including Raj B Shetty, Vasishta Simha, Prakash Raj, Sudharani, and Chaitra Rao. The latter, who became a household name on the small screen with the serial, Jodi Hakki, makes her silver screen debut with Maya Bazaar.

The shooting has been completed and it is now in the post-production stage. The makers will add the song featuring Puneeth before presenting the film to the censor board. 

Maya Bazaar will be the second production venture of Puneeth Rajkumar, who started with Hemanth M Rao’s Kavalu Daari under the PRK banner.

The actor, after completing his current commitment with Yuvarathna made under Hombale Films, will work with director Chethan Kumar on his next project, James, produced by Kishore Pathikonda.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maya Bazaar Puneeth Rajkumar Radhakrishna Reddy Kannada Films

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
War and Peace Quotes: 10 memorable lines from Leo Tolstoy's 'anti-state' masterpiece novel
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Video
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp