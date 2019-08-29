Home Entertainment Kannada

Hariprriya in talks for Gurunandan’s yet-to-be titled comedy drama

The film is said to be a comedy-drama, featuring Sadhu Kokila in the parallel lead, and Kaddipudi Chandra playing an important role. 

Published: 29th August 2019 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Harripriya

Harripriya

By Express News Service

Gurunandan’s upcoming yet-to-titled film, produced by Jayanna, has already gone on the floor, and Hariprriya is said to have been approached to play the female lead.

The film is being directed by Vijay Kiran, and according to sources, the team has held rounds of discussions with the Bell Bottom heroine.

It is now a matter of accommodation of dates, and other commercial terms before she signs on the dotted line.

Hariprriya has completed shooting for Srujan Lokesh-starrer Ellide Illi Tanaka, and Kannad Gothilla directed by Mayur Raghavendra.

She is yet to take up her next, and this might be the one. 

The film is said to be a comedy-drama, featuring Sadhu Kokila in the parallel lead, and Kaddipudi Chandra playing an important role. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harripriya Gurunandan Sandalwood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
Video
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp