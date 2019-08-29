Hariprriya in talks for Gurunandan’s yet-to-be titled comedy drama

By Express News Service

Gurunandan’s upcoming yet-to-titled film, produced by Jayanna, has already gone on the floor, and Hariprriya is said to have been approached to play the female lead.

The film is being directed by Vijay Kiran, and according to sources, the team has held rounds of discussions with the Bell Bottom heroine.

It is now a matter of accommodation of dates, and other commercial terms before she signs on the dotted line.

Hariprriya has completed shooting for Srujan Lokesh-starrer Ellide Illi Tanaka, and Kannad Gothilla directed by Mayur Raghavendra.

She is yet to take up her next, and this might be the one.

The film is said to be a comedy-drama, featuring Sadhu Kokila in the parallel lead, and Kaddipudi Chandra playing an important role.