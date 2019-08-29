‘I should prioritise my work here for sometime’, says Sreeleela

By Express News Service

Newbie Sreeleela’s debut launch — KISS — has created a lot of buzz.

The young talent’s happiness knew no bounds when she was showered with appreciation by none other than KGF hero, Yash.

Rocky Bhai, who was at the sides lines of the KISS trailer launch held recently, had a few good words to say about the debutante. “Sreeleela is sure to go places and as an actor, she will go all over India,” he said.

To which an elated Sreeleela said, “These words coming from a star like him are special, and that was really sweet of Yash.”

She added that given an opportunity, she would love to make a mark in all the regions. “I would love to explore all languages. Having said that, irrespective of where I go, I will never forget my home.”

The AP Arjun directorial has created a lot of hype with its posters and recent trailer.

However, this is yet to sink in, says Sreeleela. “I am still in a daze about what’s happening around me and I am yet to take it all in. Of course, I have been waiting for my debut release for sometime now. I also thought that my work shall speak for me once people see me on the silver screen. However, things kicked off much before that, and I told myself, ‘It’s all happening so quickly’,” she adds.

The actor, who is also studying, has already has caught the attention of the south Indian film industry and has received offers.

She is, however, in no hurry. “I have been getting offers for films in various languages but presently, my focus is here. In a year or so, I might look at working in other industries. Moreover, I am in my comfort zone now. With people of Karnataka accepting me, I should prioritise my work here for sometime,” she says.

The actor will also star in Bharaate, opposite Sriimurali.

The film is now in its post-production stage and will hit theatres in October. Sreeleela, meanwhile, wants to take time with her third project and will do it after the debut release.

“There are some scripts in my hand and discussions are on. I feel it is better to sign something only after KISS hits theatres,” she says.