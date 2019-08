By Express News Service

The digitised version of Nishkarsha, the super hit film of 1993 starring Vishnuvardhan and directed by Sunil Kumar Desai, will be re-released on September 18, on the occasion of the legend’s birth anniversary.

BC Patil under his home banner Srishti Films, is taking the initiative to bring back the film to theatres, which will be distributed by Jayanna Combines.

The film was inspired by the Hollywood flick, Die Hard. It also stars Anant Nag, Suman Nagarkar, and Ramesh Bhat, among others.