First breakup anthem by Davanagere band creates waves on YouTube

The Kannada song has already been viewed by more than 56,000 viewers in just six days since its release.

Published: 31st August 2019 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 12:10 AM

Black Cat Studios band members

By Arpitha I
Express News Service

‘Neenene’, a first breakup anthem with rock band music composed by city-based Black Cat Studios has been creating a buzz on Youtube and social media. The Kannada song has already been viewed by more than 56,000 viewers in just six days since its release.

Black Cats Latitude (BCL) produced the song. 'Black Cats Neenene' is a new experiment where rock band music is used for a breakup song.

The band has given rock music touch to the breakup anthem. Over 75-80 per cent of VFX has been prepared at BCL office in Davanagere, says the band. The album has been given thumbs up by Real Star Upendra, Ravichandran, Dhananjay, Diganth, Manvitha Harish, Rachita Ram, rapper Chandan Shetty, KGF music director Ravi Basrur and many Sandalwood stars. 

WATCH VIDEO HERE: 

Director of the song Balu VGS told The New Indian Express that the conceptualisation of the song was done three-four years back. The song explains the two tragic love stories, where breakup means not necessarily the girl or the boy should leave the relationship but fate can decide anything and divide them.

“We had a strong technical team and we wanted to showcase our talents. Hence, we thought of doing something unique. Then the idea of breakup anthem popped into my head,” says Balu.

He said the team wanted to reach the audience with its quality and wanted to take Sandalwood to an international level through this song.

So the team opted Arri Alexa' camera and the ‘Prime lens’ which was used in blockbuster movies like KGF and Bahubali. The team brought the Arri Alexa’ lens from Hyderabad.

Arguably, this is the first breakup anthem in South India to use such a high range camera at Gandikota.

The song was shot for five days, three days in Davanagere and two days in Gandikota of Andhra Pradesh which is also known as the Grand Canyon of India. The team waited for a month to get permission from the Archeological Department to shoot at Gandikota. It cost Rs 10 lakhs to make the video.

“When it comes to album song and anthem, there are two types of audience. One is the mass audience and the other is class audience. We are successful in reaching the class audience in a short period. But we were not able to reach mass audience as the theme of the song and the storyline is quite abstract,” Balu opined.

Sujith D Shivalinga gave the vocals for the song. Lyrics, concept and direction were by Balu VGS. Rajini and Tejaswini lead the female roles in the song. Karthick BG and Balu VGS lead the male roles in the song.

Music production by Sachin Bagli and Co-Direction by Karthik BG. Cinematography by Sanketh. Executive Producer Chethan M S. The team has plans of producing two more songs and two movies in the upcoming days. Balu said that the screenplay and script work of two movies are already in progress.

