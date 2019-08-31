Prajwal Devaraj features as kickboxer in Arjun Gowda

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Sports dramas have been a subject of choice in Bollywood, but they are slowly catching up among Kannada filmmakers too.

Case in point is Sudeep-starrer Pailwaan, followed by Arjun Gowda, starring Prajwal Devaraj. While director Lucky Shankar has put to rest rumours about his film being inspired by Telugu film Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Devarakonda, he says Prajwal, who plays the titular role, will be seen as a kickboxer in the film.

“Sports forms the story’s backdrop, and Arjun Gowda takes up kickboxing as his profession, and becomes a motivator among youth. How his lifestyle helps him fight for nature and bring justice to society will form the crux of our film,” explains Shankar.

ALSO READ: 'Pailwaan' to speak with action

The director, who took the initiative of choreographing the boxing scenes, took the help of kickboxer Girish Gowda.

The national champion from Karnataka, a cancer survivor, is currently training several Sandalwood actors, including Abhishek and Chiranjeevi Sarja.

“When we narrated the subject, to Prajwal, he referred me to Girish. I took tips from him for the scenes, which gave a realistic touch to the character,” Shankar said, adding, “In fact, Girish himself will appear in a few scenes of Arjun Gowda.”

Almost 90 per cent of the film’s shooting has been done, including the songs. The team is now left with shooting around 10 days of talkie portions, which will be shot outside India.

The director is waiting for Prajwal’s dates to plan the schedule, and accordingly, the team will go head for an offshore shoot sometime in September.

Arjun Gowda is made under Ramu Films, and the makers are targeting an October release. It features Priyanka Thimmesh as the female lead. Jai Anand is handling the camerawork.