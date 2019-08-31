Home Entertainment Kannada

Prajwal Devaraj features as kickboxer in Arjun Gowda

The national champion from Karnataka, a cancer survivor, is currently training several Sandalwood actors, including Abhishek and Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Published: 31st August 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Prajwal Devaraj

Prajwal Devaraj

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Sports dramas have been a subject of choice in Bollywood, but they are slowly catching up among Kannada filmmakers too.

Case in point is Sudeep-starrer Pailwaan, followed by Arjun Gowda, starring Prajwal Devaraj. While director Lucky Shankar has put to rest rumours about his film being inspired by Telugu film Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Devarakonda, he says Prajwal, who plays the titular role, will be seen as a kickboxer in the film.

“Sports forms the story’s backdrop, and Arjun Gowda takes up kickboxing as his profession, and becomes a motivator among youth. How his lifestyle helps him fight for nature and bring justice to society will form the crux of our film,” explains Shankar.

ALSO READ: 'Pailwaan' to speak with action

The director, who took the initiative of choreographing the boxing scenes, took the help of kickboxer Girish Gowda.

The national champion from Karnataka, a cancer survivor, is currently training several Sandalwood actors, including Abhishek and Chiranjeevi Sarja.

“When we narrated the subject, to Prajwal, he referred me to Girish. I took tips from him for the scenes, which gave a realistic touch to the character,” Shankar said, adding, “In fact, Girish himself will appear in a few scenes of Arjun Gowda.”

Almost 90 per cent of the film’s shooting has been done, including the songs. The team is now left with shooting around 10 days of talkie portions, which will be shot outside India.

The director is waiting for Prajwal’s dates to plan the schedule, and accordingly, the team will go head for an offshore shoot sometime in September.

Arjun Gowda is made under Ramu Films, and the makers are targeting an October release. It features Priyanka Thimmesh as the female lead. Jai Anand is handling the camerawork.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prajwal Devaraj Arjun Gowda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Video
Mahila Congress members protesting outside the BJP office in Malleswaram on Saturday | Express
Karnataka Mahila Congress workers demand sacking of deputy CM Laxman Savadi
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp