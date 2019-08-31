Home Entertainment Kannada

Rajavardan enters dubbing studio for Bichhugathii Chapter 1 - Dalavayi Dange

The historical film, directed by Hari Santhosh, has the actor playing the role of the 15th-century Palegara, BaramannaNayaka.  .

Published: 31st August 2019

By Express News Service

Bichhugathii, Chapter 1 - Dalavayi Dange has set a task for Rajavardan, who has headed to the dubbing studio at Abhaiah Naidu on Friday.

The historical film, directed by Hari Santhosh, has the actor playing the role of the 15th-century Palegara, BaramannaNayaka. 

Rajavardan apparently waited for dubbing engineer Rajashekar to dub his portions. “He has a good hold over the language. He comes in handy, especially when it concerns historical subjects,” says the actor, who will be completing dubbing his portions in the next two days. The actor has undergone various training sessions to play the historical character. The film, featuring Hariprriya as the female lead, also sees Prabhakar of Baahubali fame playing the role of antagonist. Bichhugathii based on a novel written by B L Venu, is now in the post-production stages, and the team will be coming with the film’s trailer soon.

The period drama also includes Rekha, Kalyani, Srinivas Murthy and Dingri Nagaraj in the cast.

