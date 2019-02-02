'Natasaarvabhouma' has Puneeth Rajkumar playing with a 'spirit': Producer Rockline Venkatesh

By Express News Service

Celebrations have begun for Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans with the D-day for Natasaarvabhouma nearing. While a single fan has booked the entire theatre for a 4 am show at Urvashi theatre, the film is also likely to have a midnight show. A letter to this effect has been submitted to the commissioner.

City Express spoke to producer Rockline Venkatesh, who is producing this film for Puneeth after 10 years. “You should ask Puneeth why he took so long to associate with me. On a serious note, the script also matters when it comes to working with a star. We were waiting for a suitable script, which came through with Natasaarvabhouma,” says Venkatesh, who has also produced films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Natasaarvabhouma, Venkatesh says, is a relatable story. “It’s a new type of character for Puneeth, a kind I have not seen in his previous films. No doubt, all his films are different, but this one has him playing with a ‘spirit’,” says Venkatesh, who has restricted himself to being only the producer in this film.

As a producer, he is well-versed with the technicalities of films. “It is very important for the producer to study the market, industry, films releasing in other languages, and films doing well in Karnataka. What are the kinds of stories actors’ attempt, how are they connecting with the audience...these are questions that a producer must consider,” says Venkatesh, adding that as a producer, he observes the highlights of the film, and discusses it with the director. “An investor cannot be blind. I give a lot of time to every project of mine. I believe in giving value to the money that goes into every picture,” he says.

As a veteran producer, how is the Kannada industry doing? “Today I was told 250 films released in 2018. There is volume, but where is the quality? Government provide Subsidies to encourage filmmakers, that are being misused. Movies are shot on mobile phones, and with shoestring budgets of Rs 10 -20 lakh only to avail Subsidies. This has only increased the volume, but the success rate is very low. From my observations, films are either produced for subsidies or festivals. Having said that, there are filmmakers who are trying an experiment. However, somewhere it is getting diluted. It is important for every filmmaker helming a project to keep the working of the industry in mind. This is where they get name and fame, and it should not be exploited. I want every director, actor and producer to grow along with the Kannada industry, and our content should do the talk in other industries,” he signs off.

Natasaarvabhouma gets simultaneous release across globe

Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Natasaaravabhouma will hit the screens from February 7, and simultaneously see an overseas release. Movie Mart Limited, which has taken the overseas distribution rights, is releasing the film in across different countries. The film, featuring Chikkanna and Sadhu Kokila marks the debut of Anupama Parameswaran in Sandalwood along with Rachita Ram sharing screen sapce with Puneeth. The film has D Imman’s music.