Shreyas Manju’s launch song from 'Paddehuli' dedicated to Vishnuvardhan

By Express News Service

Shreyas Manju will make his silver screen debut with Paddehuli and the makers are releasing his launch song on February 4. With Shreyas and his father Manju being a fan of Sahasimha, (Vishnuvardhan) the particular track will be dedicated to the legend.

The film is directed by Guru Deshpande and the opening song – Naan Thumba Hosba Baasu will showcase Kannada culture, the history of Chitradurga and will also talk about Vishnuvardhan. Dance choreography is by Murali master and the song has lyrics penned by Nagendra Prasad and music composed by Ajaneesh B Lokanth.

While the song will be out on PRK audio, the makers had this track screened specially for Vishnuvardhan fans today at Kalavidara Sangha.Paddehuli, now with post production completed, features Nishvika Naidu in the female lead with Ravichandran and Sudharani in pivotal roles.