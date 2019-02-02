Home Entertainment Kannada

Shreyas Manju’s launch song from 'Paddehuli' dedicated to Vishnuvardhan

While the song will be out on PRK audio, the makers had this track screened specially for Vishnuvardhan fans today at Kalavidara Sangha.

Published: 02nd February 2019 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Paddehuli'

A still from 'Paddehuli' (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Shreyas Manju will make his silver screen debut with Paddehuli and the makers are releasing his launch song on February 4. With Shreyas and his father Manju being a fan of Sahasimha, (Vishnuvardhan) the particular track will be dedicated to the legend.

The film is directed by Guru Deshpande and the opening song – Naan Thumba Hosba Baasu will showcase  Kannada culture, the history of Chitradurga and will also talk about Vishnuvardhan. Dance choreography is by Murali master and the song has lyrics penned by Nagendra Prasad and music composed by Ajaneesh B Lokanth.

While the song will be out on PRK audio, the makers had this track screened specially for Vishnuvardhan fans today at Kalavidara Sangha.Paddehuli, now with post production completed, features Nishvika Naidu in the female lead with Ravichandran and Sudharani in pivotal roles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vishnuvardhan Paddehuli Shreyas Manju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp