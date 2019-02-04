Home Entertainment Kannada

Amrutha bags role in Krishna's debut directorial Love Mocktail

With heroine Milana already on board,  Amrutha, who also plays the female lead, will be sharing screen space with Krishna, who is also the film’s hero.

By Express News Service

Amrutha, one of the heroines in Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger, directed by Suri, has landed a role in Krishna’s debut directorial Love Mocktail.  The latter, an established actor, has worked as an associate in films like Jackie and Hudugaru.  Known for his debut film, Madarangi, will now helming this project. With heroine Milana already on board,  Amrutha, who also plays the female lead, will be sharing screen space with Krishna, who is also the film’s hero.

With 60 per cent of the shoot complete, the next schedule of Love Mocktail will start this week. Amrutha, meanwhile, has completed shooting for Anushka, her first women-centric film. The makers, who are yet to finalise the music director, will see Shri of Crazy Minds taking up the camerawork and editing.

