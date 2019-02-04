Home Entertainment Kannada

Sayyeshaa to maker her Kannada debut opposite Puneeth Rajkumar in Yuvaratna?

Though the production house is waiting for the right time to make an announcement, City Express got a hint that Sayyeshaa will play the female lead in Santhosh Ananddramm’s directorial.

Published: 04th February 2019

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Actor-director Puneeth Rajkumar and Santhosh Ananddram, who gave the blockbuster hit Raajakumara have already created a huge buzz with their second outing, even before their project, Yuvaratna goes on floors. Hombale Films, which is currently basking in the success of KGF, will be producing this film. Puneeth, who has Natasaarvabhouma releasing this week, will start shooting for the film from  February 14, with a major action sequence. Meanwhile, there is a lot of speculations surrounding the film’s heroine.

Though the production house is waiting for the right time to make an announcement, City Express got a hint that Sayyeshaa will play the female lead in Santhosh Ananddramm’s directorial. Puneeth, who is going play the role of a college-goer in Yuvaratna, is paired opposite the Power Star.

In fact, the names of a couple of heroines have been doing the rounds, but our source tells us that Sayyeshaa has been zeroed-in on. The heroine, the grandniece of actors Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar, started in Telugu with actor Akhil, and has made her mark in Hindi with Shivaay, and Vanamagan in Tamil. While her last film was Ghajinikanth with Arya, she is currently working with Suriya in Kaappan, directed by KV Anand, which also features Mohanlal and Arya.

A few filmmakers had tried to bring Sayyeshaa to Kannada, but she was waiting for the right script to maker her debut. Now, it looks like Yuvaratna is the one. More details on this will be out once when the production house decides to reveal the film’s cast.Yuvaratna which comes with the  tagline ‘Power of Youth’ has V Harikrishna  scoring the music.

