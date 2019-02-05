Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer 'Natasaarvabhouma' had everyone in high spirits, says Pawan Wadeyar

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Working with Puneeth Rajkumar is always an extended festival, says director Pavan Wadeyar, who is collaborating with the Power Star for the second time. Rana Vikrama, our first combination was a hit, and now we’re back with Natasaarvabhouma,” says the director, adding that the plan was to start shooting immediately with the next project, after Rana Vikrama, but were awaiting a good script.

Today stories are limited to sentiments, revenge, comedy, love and emotions. However, Pavan believes every film can be presented differently with its screenplay, characterisation, dialogues and presentation.

“That’s what I have brought through in the characterisation of Yash in Googly, Puneeth in Rana Vikrama, Komal in Govindaya Namaha, Dhananjay in Jessie and Sharan in Nataraja Service. That’s my forte, and it’s something that I have again tried with Puneeth’s character in this film” he says.

For Natasaarvabhouma, Pavan decided to pick up the story of Janardhan Maharshi, which the director says was something the writer had penned years ago. “The script required some changes, which I did in the screenplay. It’s come out as a fresh story with fresh characterisation, especially for Appu Sir, (Puneeth) something he liked,” he says.

Puneeth, he says, not a regular mass hero. The actor is a complete package — able to do some fantastic fight sequences, shake a leg and bring a story to life on screen. “The actor plays the role of a photojournalist. We have added ‘Spirit’ as an element, which is a plus point. I have been able to show Puneeth in different shades in the film,” says Pavan, who also adds that a few properties in the film, including a black thread with nine gem stones) are part of the film’s story.

During the shoot of Natasaarvabhouma, everyone was in high spirits. “Actors like the way we work. The cast works closely with the technical team, including DOP Vaidy. And despite having associating with D Imman for the first time, we felt that we have known each other for a long time. I also get to work under the Rockline Venkatesh banner, and brought in newcomer Anupamaa Parameswaran. It’s the first time I’m working with Rachita Ram too,” he says.