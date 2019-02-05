Home Entertainment Kannada

Puneeth Rajkumar to go the James (Bond) way

Puneeth has been in talks about this project for a while now, and is said to have finalised the details after a few rounds of discussions with the director and producer.

Published: 05th February 2019 11:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Puneeth Rajkumar

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar (File | EPS)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

A couple of years ago, Puneeth Rajkumar had announced that he would take up James. Now, we hear that this will be the one of the films he will be working on. According to Gandhinagar grapevine, the film produced by Kishore Pathikonda, will now be the Power Star’s next. Chethan Kumar, who has directed films such as Bahaddhur and Bharjari, and is currently helming Sriimurali’s Bharaate, will take charge of this project. 

Puneeth has been in talks about this project for a while now, and is said to have finalised the details after a few rounds of discussions with the director and producer. In fact, the actor’s look in the James logo created a buzz after the film poster’s release. In an earlier interview with City Express, the director had said that the film promises to be a complete mass entertainer.

He had also mentioned that James channels James Bond and laces the idea with a local flavour without compromising on style. Now, the director, who has also written the script, is all to take off his dream project, and in addition fulfil his wish of working with Puneeth. 

Meanwhile, Puneeth is gearing up for Natasaarvabhowma’s release this week, and will start shoot for Santhosh Ananddram’s directorial, Yuvaratna from February 14. The actor will simultaneously start shoot for James too. According to our source, the film directed by Chethan Kumar will take off from March 17, which is on Puneeth’s birthday. An official announcement will be soon made on this front, when the makers will have more details to reveal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Puneeth Rajkumar Kishore Pathikonda Chethan Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp