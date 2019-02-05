Puneeth Rajkumar to go the James (Bond) way

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

A couple of years ago, Puneeth Rajkumar had announced that he would take up James. Now, we hear that this will be the one of the films he will be working on. According to Gandhinagar grapevine, the film produced by Kishore Pathikonda, will now be the Power Star’s next. Chethan Kumar, who has directed films such as Bahaddhur and Bharjari, and is currently helming Sriimurali’s Bharaate, will take charge of this project.

Puneeth has been in talks about this project for a while now, and is said to have finalised the details after a few rounds of discussions with the director and producer. In fact, the actor’s look in the James logo created a buzz after the film poster’s release. In an earlier interview with City Express, the director had said that the film promises to be a complete mass entertainer.

He had also mentioned that James channels James Bond and laces the idea with a local flavour without compromising on style. Now, the director, who has also written the script, is all to take off his dream project, and in addition fulfil his wish of working with Puneeth.

Meanwhile, Puneeth is gearing up for Natasaarvabhowma’s release this week, and will start shoot for Santhosh Ananddram’s directorial, Yuvaratna from February 14. The actor will simultaneously start shoot for James too. According to our source, the film directed by Chethan Kumar will take off from March 17, which is on Puneeth’s birthday. An official announcement will be soon made on this front, when the makers will have more details to reveal.