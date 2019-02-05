Home Entertainment Kannada

Rakshit Shetty gets into the woods for 'Avane Srimannarayana'

The makers of Rakhsit Shetty-starrer Avane Srimannarayana have allocated 200 days for the period drama.

By Express News Service

The makers of Rakhsit Shetty-starrer Avane Srimannarayana have allocated 200 days for the period drama. According to producer Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah it is the first time that this time span is being set aside for a Kannada film. So far, the team has completed 160 days of shooting, and have another 40 days to go.

The film, directed by editor-turned-director  Sachin Ravi, is currently shooting various songs for the film. While Rakshit features in the role of a cop, he is now shooting for a particular track which has a forest setup. “To respect nature, we decided not to shoot at a location, and instead, we decided to recreate a forest at  Kanteerava studio. To create a forest is of course an expensive affair. However, we are satisfied with the outcome,” says Pushkar, adding that restricted access to shoot inside the woods during the night was also one of the reasons that pushed them to re-create similar settings.

Currently the team is shooting the song in daylight inside the Bengaluru Palace and the night sequence will be shot from February 14. “We had initially decided to shoot the night portions inside the Bengaluru Palace too. However, since there are a lot of houses belonging to VIPs in the area, we didn’t want to get into unnecessary complications with loud music,” he says.  

The film is a joint venture between Pushkar Films and HK Prakash of Shree Devi Entertainers. It features Shanvi Srivastava in the female lead. Avane Srimannarayana will be yet another film that will be simultaneously dubbed and released in four other languages.  Currently, the dubbing for the Kananda version is going on. The film has Charan Raj and B Ajaneesh B Loknath scoring the music, while Karm Chawla will be wielding the camera.

