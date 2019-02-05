Home Entertainment Kannada

Sharan’s connection with 'Avatar' in 'Avatar Purusha'

The upcoming entertainer not only bears a similarity in terms of the title, - 'Avatar Purusha', but also in terms of Sharan’s get up.

By Express News Service

Sharan-starrer directed by Suni has a connection with Hollywood film Avatar. The upcoming entertainer not only bears a similarity in terms of the title, - 'Avatar Purusha', but also in terms of Sharan’s get up.  
The production house Pushkar Films will officially reveals the poster today, which happens to be the actor’s birthday.

Interestingly, a film titled 'Avatara Purusha', starring Ambareesh was released 30 years ago, which has been revived for Sharan’s film. This, because the makers felt the title was apt for the story,” says producer Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, adding that the film takes a leaf from Mahabharata.

Along with Sharan’s look, the team will reveal his character, which we’re told is that of a junior artiste. Director Suni explains, “The hero is a junior artiste, and will be one among the crowd. He has many roles to play, and will be seen in many get ups. The different shades of him also relates to his own life. The title Avatar Purusha blends with the story.”

A family entertainer, the film will blend entertainment and humour.  Suni to go on floors from February 11 and major portions will be shot in Chickmagalur, before which they will finalise the rest of the cast.

“Extensive research has gone into the film. Avatar Purusha will see an element of Trishanku and the slogan Aswathama Hatha Kunjaraha..., which adds a valuable point in our film,” says Suni.On the technical front, Avatar Purusha will have Charan Raj scoring the music and William David handling the camera.

