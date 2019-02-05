Sudeep’s voice for 'Udhgarsha' trailer

By Express News Service

'Udhgarsha', directed by Sunil Kumar Desai, will have Sudeep rendering his voice for the film’s trailer. This multi-lingual suspense-thriller made in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, has the actor narrating the lines in English. This will be retained in all languages.

The recording for the trailer was done in Hyderabad, where Pailwaan is currently being shot. Apparently, Sudeep was impressed with the film’s trailer and decided to do the voice-over.

Sudeep’s Sparsha was directed by Sunil Kumar Desai, and ever since, the actor and director share a special bond. The film, starring Thakur Anoop Singh, Sai Dhansika, Tanya Hope and Kabir Duhan Singh also has Kishore, Vamsi Krishna and Kishore making special appearances.

Now in post-production stage, Udhgarsha is likely to hit theatres soon. Jack Manju has taken up the film’s distribution. The cinematography of the film has been done by P Rajan and has Bollywood music director Sanjoy Chowdhury doing the compositions.