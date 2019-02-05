Vijay Raghavendra takes a trip down memory lane with Malgudi Days

By Express News Service

Vijay Raghavendra

Vijay Raghavendra takes everybody down memory lane with his next film titled Malgudi Days. A TV show bearing the same name was helmed by Shankar Nag in Hindi and English, which was popular across India.

However, the film featuring Vijay Raghavendra will not have any resemblance to the serial and will be a regular entertainer. Malgudi Days as a feature film is directed by Kishore Moodabidri, who has written the story, screenplay, and dialogues.

The film is produced by K Ratnakar Kamath and had Puneeth Rajkumar unveiling the first poster.