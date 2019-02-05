Home Entertainment Kannada

'Virgin', title of Krishna’s upcoming film

The actor, who is making his directorial debut with Love Mocktail, has simultaneously taken up this project, which will be a romantic comedy.

Published: 05th February 2019 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 01:26 PM

Krishna and Ahalya Suresh

By Express News Service

A new wave has hit Kannada cinema with filmmakers ready to experiment with bold themes and titles.  One such is Virgin, which will see Krishna playing the lead role.

The actor, who is making his directorial debut with Love Mocktail, has simultaneously taken up this project, which will be a romantic comedy. The story begins with the line ‘Are you a Virgin’, which interestingly, is asked by a girl to a boy. 

Naidu B will make his directorial debut with Virgin, who has also written the script.  An associate of Puri Jagannadh’s, this will be his first feature film. Produced by Swarnalatha D and Laxman Reddy, the makers have brought on board Ahalya Suresh of Adi Purana fame to play the female lead. The unconventional script is what interested Krishna to be part of the film. Apparently, the title was decided only after the story was discussed by the film’s team. 

Virgin will go on floors from February 7, and will begin with shooting childhood episodes. Krishna will be joining the sets in March after he completes shooting a few portions of his debut directorial project, and participates in CCL matches.

During that time, he plans to change his hairstyle before he joins the sets.Virgin will have music scored by Manikanth Kadri; the edit desk will be handled by Shri of Crazymindz; and cinematography by Navin Sakshi. 

Krishna Virgin Love Mocktail Ahalya Suresh

