When will Rachita Ram’s wish be fulfilled?

Incidentally, Rachita Ram said ‘yes’ as soon as she was offered Chakravyuha and Nataasarvabhouma, and only after she signed on the film was she given details of her character.

By Express News Service

 

Even though Rachita Ram has associated with Puneeth Rajkumar for two films — Chakravyuha and Nataasaarvabhouma — her “wish to shake a leg with the Powerstar is yet to be fulfilled,” says the actor, who has put out a special video for the Power Star fans in which she dances to the song ‘Dance with Appu’.

“He is a fine actor and a fantabulous dancer too. The next time I get an opportunity to work with him in a film, and a good character to play, I will make sure I get to dance with him for a fast-paced song with stylish moves,” she tells City Express.

In Nataasarvabhouma  — a content-driven story — she plays a crucial role. “Natasaarvabhouma belongs to Puneeth, and he scorches the screen in this action-packed entertainer,” she says.

