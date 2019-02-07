Home Entertainment Kannada

Dhananjay back in ‘Bad Man’s World’ as Daali

While he got to face Shivarajkumar in the film, the actor was not portrayed as a regular villain and there was to his character.

Dhananjay

Dhananjay

By Express News Service

Dhananjay is getting ready to get back to ‘Bad Man’s World’ with his upcoming film, Daali. The actor was poured with received praises and was showered with love by his fans for his antagonist role as Daali in Tagaru.

Touted to be a big-budget film for Dhananjay, the film will be directed by Prabhu Srinivas of Ganapa fame. He will be associating with producer Yogesh Narayan and for the second time after Eradane Sala.

The makers are officially unveiling the title Daali on February 12, after which the film will be involved in pre-production work.

Dhananjay plans to start shooting for the film once he completes with Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger, a film by Suri.

