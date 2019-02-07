Home Entertainment Kannada

Only the best for Dhruva Sarja’s Pogaru

Dhruva Sarja

Dhruva Sarja in Pogaru.

By Express News Service

The team shooting Kannada movie Pogaru are excited to be using the latest technology on set. The film, which will be shot using the latest ARRI Alexa LF camera and ARRI Signature prime lens, promises stunning visuals with the technology being used for the first time in Kannada cinema, according to the director.

The crew along with lead actors, Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna are currently shooting in Hyderabad.

According to Director Nanda Kishore, the camera setup comes with a lot of advantages as it captures the image quality in full frame and allows for maximum resolution.

Shooting for Pogaru recommenced in February this year and has stunt choreographer Anl Arasu directing the action sequences which will be shot over the next ten days.

The cast for the role of the antagonists in the film is yet to be finalised and the film includes Ravishankar, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna and Kuri Pratap among others.

