The one and only Natasaarvabhowma in Karnataka is Rajkumar, says Puneeth Rajkumar

The release of a star film is nothing short of a celebration. With Puneeth Rajkumar’s Natasaarvabhowma (directed by Pavan Wadeyar) already having hit theatres much in advance (first show was on Wednesday at 10 pm), his fans are going all out to create a festive atmosphere. However, this is not new for Puneeth, who has grown up in a household of stars, starting from his father (Dr Rajkumar) and his brothers (Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar). Even so, Puneeth enjoys the adulation, terming his fans excitement as “immense love and respect towards the family.”

Puneeth Rajkumar

“I meet so many people every day, who have words of praise for my father. This makes me feel blessed,” says the actor, who recalled his early days of working with his mother as distributor. “When I worked in Vajreshwari Combines with my mother, it was a practice that every time a film from our production house released, we would hold an early morning pooja, get to the theatre and ensure that the morning show would release at the right time. There was a time, we used to get feedback by 9 am, but now, with shows starting at midnight, the verdict is out much earlier,” he says.

He has created a name and a brand for himself, which he’s working on building further. “A robust brand will ensure that I get quality work. Since the time I started off in mainstream cinema in 2002, I always considered at work as worship. I believe that with successful films, you only grow bigger, which gives you a chance to work with different actors, directors and technicians,” he says.

In a mood to experiment, Puneeth took up Natasaarvabhowma, in which he plays the role of a photojournalist. “It was a different kind of a script, which had a mixture of elements. Working with Rockline productions was more or less like working under our home banner,” says the actor, who also had the opportunity to associate with stuntmaster Peter Hein in the action-packed entertainer. “He is somebody who goes by the script. It was a wonderful to work with a stunt master who has been associated with so many big stars,” he says. After so many years, what drives him to the sets? “It is my job, which I need to do. At the end of the day, I am an actor. Whether a film does well or not, I still have to get back to work tomorrow to try out the next big thing,” he signs off.

The one and only Natasaarvabhowma

Interestingly, Natasaarvabhowma was a name given to Dr Rajkumar by his audience, when the legendary actor completed his 100th film. Today, the very same name has been used as the title Puneeth’s film.

“The one and only Natasaarvabhowma in Karnataka is Rajkumar, and nobody else. The film has nothing to do with Appa’s image or character. When they wanted to title the film as Natasaarvabhowma, I went along since everyone felt that it would go with the story,” he says.