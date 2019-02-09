Chuttu Chuttu girl Ashika Ranganath on board for Sharan-starrer 'Avatar Purusha'

By Express News Service

Ashika Ranganath, who rose to fame with Chutu Chutu in Raambo 2, will once again be associating with the film’s hero, Sharan, for his next Avatar Purusha.

While this will be her second outing with the actor, this is the first time that she will be working with director Suni and producer Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah. In the film, Ashika will play the role of a bold girl.

“All artistes desire to work with a strong team, and that’s what I am expecting in Avatar Purusha. I am happy to be associating with Pushkar Films who have been churning out good films under their production house. I believe that a film’s strength depends on a strong director. I am looking forward to working with Suni,” says Ashika.

Having already worked with Sharan in Raambo 2 in 2018, which turned out to be a hit film, Ashika is “excited” to associate with the “versatile actor” once again. Sharan will play the role of a junior artiste in this family entertainer.

While Charan Raj will be scoring the music, William David will be wielding the camera.The film will go on floors from February 11 in Chikkamagalur.