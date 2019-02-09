Home Entertainment Kannada

Teaser of Rishi-starrer 'Kavaludaari' hits theatres

'Kavaludaari' makers, who are looking at a March release, will soon be out with a trailer--two weeks prior to the release.

Published: 09th February 2019 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Rishi-starrer 'Kavaludaari'.

A still from Rishi-starrer 'Kavaludaari'.

By Express News Service

The teaser of Kavaludaari is competing for screen time with Puneeth Rajkuamar’s Natasaarvabhouma.

The film, directed by Hemanth M Rao, starring Rishi and Anant Nag, has come out with a teaser, which gives a fair picture of the idea and the mood of the thriller.

The makers, who are looking at a March release, will soon be out with a trailer--two weeks prior to the release.

The film’s music is by Charan, cinematography by Advaitha Gurumurthy, and has Roshni Prakahs in the female lead, along with Suman Ranganathan, Achyuth Kumar, Siddharth Maadhyamika and Siri Ravikumar in pivotal roles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kavaludaari Kavaludaari teaser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp