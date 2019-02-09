Teaser of Rishi-starrer 'Kavaludaari' hits theatres

By Express News Service

The teaser of Kavaludaari is competing for screen time with Puneeth Rajkuamar’s Natasaarvabhouma.

The film, directed by Hemanth M Rao, starring Rishi and Anant Nag, has come out with a teaser, which gives a fair picture of the idea and the mood of the thriller.

The makers, who are looking at a March release, will soon be out with a trailer--two weeks prior to the release.

The film’s music is by Charan, cinematography by Advaitha Gurumurthy, and has Roshni Prakahs in the female lead, along with Suman Ranganathan, Achyuth Kumar, Siddharth Maadhyamika and Siri Ravikumar in pivotal roles.