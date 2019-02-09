True-life theft turns inspiration for Rishab Shetty-starrer 'Bell Bottom'

By Express News Service

Rishab Shetty and Hariprriya-starrer Bell Bottom has been generating much curiosity thanks to the trailer and promotional posters. Ahead of its release on February 15, director Jayatheertha tells us the script written by TK Dayanand, was given a twist soon after the initial story was drafted.

A theft that took place in Kolar over 10 years ago was the inspiration behind the film that is set in the 80s. In one line, Jayatheertha explains that his story is about an officer investigating a crime which has many suspects, but there’s no witness. As he thinks he’s not capable enough to solve the case, someone drops a clue, which helps him nab the culprits.

“The story is gripping, with elements of humour. Since the idea was good, I thought it would work for a good screenplay. At the premier of Beautiful Manasagalu, I met Santosh Kumar, who showed interest in producing a film, and was happy to join hands with me, after watching the film. Fortunately, he also knew our writer, which is how we came together for the project,” he says, adding, “Soon, everything fell in place and before they knew it, the film was rolling.”

However this was not without challenges. Keen on casting an actor who would suit the retro look they had visualised meant that the team had to hunt far and wide. Co-incidentally, Jayatheertha’s assistant happened to show him a dubsmash made by director and actor Rishab Shetty, which immediately caught his attention.

“I was looking for a person who was well-known and could pull-off the role of a detective. The moment I saw Rishab’s work, I knew he had good comic timing, but I also needed to see if he would fit the retro look. Keeping his picture alongside, we created a graphic of him in a retro look, at which point I knew he was the one I wanted to cast. Later, I discussed it with Rishab, who gave the green signal. We have his 100 per cent ever since he said yes and was there throughout, even now during the promotions,” explains Jayatheertha, who finalised the rest of the cast — Hariprriya, Pramod Shetty, Yogaraj Bhat and Shivamani — once they had a bound script came in much later.

Despite the incident having taken place over a decade ago, the story is relevant even to this day. “There are so many incidents about robbery reported to this day. The only difference these days is that the kind of crimes have changed owing to upgraded technology. However, even with all of that, police still watch a criminal’s eye and hand movements. That’s an ancient method to nab thieves,” he says.

Jayatheertha, along with Pragathi Shetty, Rishab’s wife, who designed the retro costumes for the lead actors, went into details to ensure that the actors get the right look.

“We considered the locations to ensure that everything matched. Finding a village with a retro backdrop was easy, but not a town. Just by chance, my assistant director, who stays in Jog Falls invited me for dinner, and while travelling to his house, I came across a small place, which more or less worked for my story. We also shot at a few places in Udupi. We’ve made sure that every frame is authentic,” he says about the film for which the dialogues are written by Raghu Niduvalli, has music by Ajaneesh Loknath music, and cinematography by Aravind Kashyap.