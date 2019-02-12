Home Entertainment Kannada

Amar on a seven-day cruise from Kuala Lumpur and Langkawi

Looks like things are going just the way Abhishek planned for Amar, which will be his debut film.

By Express News Service
Abhishek and Tanya Hope

Looks like things are going just the way Abhishek planned for Amar, which will be his debut film. In all likelihood, the film’s picturesque locations will also do the talking for the movie. Nagashekar’s directorial has been filmed in a record number of destinations, including many parts of Karnataka, Coimbatore and border of Kerala. The team has also shot a few episodes in Switzerland.

The lead actors - Abhishek and Tanya Hope — along with director are now on a seven-day Malaysian cruise, and will be travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Langkawi until February 18. A song and a few scenes will be shot during this period. 

Meanwhile, the film, made under Sandesh Productions is coming out with the first teaser on February 14. Produced by Sandesh N, Abhishek’s debut has many specials, including a popular track Olavina Udgore from Ambareesh’s film, which is being recreated for Amar.

The film will also feature Darshan in a pivotal role and in a song sequence. The film’s music is scored by Arjun Janya, while the camera will be wielded by Satya Hegde. Rachita Ram and Nirup Bhandari will also be seen in a song sequence.

