As an artiste, I am self-centred: Hariprriya

“I have established myself with each of my films. I feel being self-centred with the right intentions helps fetch good roles. This way I have gotten a chance to play a variety of characters, and will continue to do so,” says Hariprriya, who has made her mark in the industry without a godfather.

This, she mentions on the sidelines of the interview for her upcoming film Bell Bottom, slated for release this week. In between her crammed schedule--shooting for Rajavardhan- starrer Bichchugathii and Srujan Lokesh’s Ellide Illeethanka, she tells City Express about her role as Kusuma in Jayatheertha’s directorial, the challenges of playing a retro woman and romancing director and friend Rishab Shetty.

“That was a pleasant experience. I’ve known him from the time we shot for Ricky. Rishab has always came across as a smart director. I used to watch him perform a few acts on the film sets and had mentioned to him that he’s a good actor. However, I had never thought that we will act together one day. Doing a duet with him was a lot of fun,” says Hariprriya, whose costume in the film was designed by Rishabh’s wife Pragathi.

Bell Bottom brings together Hariprriya and Jayatheertha for the second time after Bullet Bashya. “Since the director comes from a theatre background, he doesn’t use heroines as just glam dolls. Going by his previous films, he gives prominence to female leads. Though Bell Bottom’s story is written by TK Dayanand, he has made sure to develop the girl’s character with the screenplay. So, when I heard that the film will be directed by Jayatheertha, I made sure to first listen to the script,” says Hariprriya, adding that she prefers to keep her personal and professional life separate. “Whether or not we work on a film together, I am friendly with most of the industry folks. However, I never take up film or role based on my friendships. That’s why I first hear the script before saying ‘yes’.”

Pointing out that her role in Bell Bottom is very interesting, but not divulging the details, she says, “Both professionally and personally, how Kusuma connects to the character ‘Detective Diwakar’, becomes an important part of the script,” says Hariprriya, who plans on completing her two projects by March end, after which she will start listening to new scripts.

Bell Bottom with bell sleeves

To bring back the retro look in Bell Bottom, Hariprriya sported bell sleeves. “In line with the title, I was keen to wear bell bots. But director thought it would suit the male cast better. Which is why I included the signature style of retro period— bell sleeves — which added value to the 80’s script,” she says.