Boney Kapoor to remake Egyptian film 'Hepta: The Last Lecture'

Published: 12th February 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Producer Boney Kapoor has acquired the rights to remake Egyptian hit film, Hepta: The Last Lecture (2016), in Hindi and other languages in India. The film will be produced by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects and co-produced by Fresh Lime Films.

Based on Mohamed Sadek’s bestselling book, Hepta revolved around the “seven stages of love” and was one of the highest-grossing romantic films of all time in Egypt.

The film was directed by Hadi El Bagoury and starred Amr Youssef, Maged El Kedwany and Jamila Adel Awad. 

“India and Egypt have been strongly influencing each other’s culture, arts, and architecture since ancient times. It is a pleasure to cooperate with Egyptian cinema. I strongly believe that this is only the beginning and we shall soon be seeing films from Egypt and India being remade in their respective languages,” said Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Kapoor is also remaking Hindi Film Pink in Tamil titled AK 59 with superstar Ajith, which is currently under production.

