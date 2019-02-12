Home Entertainment Kannada

Dhananjay to play the ‘baddie’ in Puneeth Rajkumar’s Yuvaratna

The Santhosh Ananddram’s directorial, made under Hombale Films, will start shooting on February 14 in Mangaluru.

Dhananjay, who established himself as a hero until Suri’s Tagaru came by, which shot him to fame (The actor played villain Daali in the film), is now juggling between being hero and donning in a negative shade. It looks like he is currently demand to play the latter. While he is going to be seen as Mitai Soori in Darshan-starrer Yajamana, going by the latest buzz, it is said that Dhananjay will take up the challenge of playing a negative character opposite Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar in Yuvaratna. 

The Santhosh Ananddram’s directorial, made under Hombale Films, will start shooting on February 14 in Mangaluru. In the meantime, the makers are finalising the star cast, and among those shortlisted, the team is said have finalised on Dhananjay and the makers will soon be making an official announcement to this effect soon.

While Jagapati Babu will play the antagonist in Dhruva Sarja’s Pogaru, the other actor who will be joining the senior actor is Dhananjay. Interestingly, the latter, who will be featured in a negative shade, will be seen as Jagapati’s son. And Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in the female lead.   

Nanda Kishore’s directorial is currently being shot in Hyderabad, and producer BK Gangadhar  is now set with the film’s star cast.  The 35-day schedule is going on at Ramoji City, and we hear that the actors will be joining the sets as per schedule.

