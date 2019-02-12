Dhruva Sarja gets ready for face-off with Jagapati Babu

By Express News Service

Dhruva Sarja

With Dhruva Sarja’s Pogaru having resumed their second schedule from February, the makers are now considering bringing on board a big star cast. While Rashmika Mandanna will be playing the female lead in the film, Jagapati Babu will also be joining the film’s crew. He will be in a face-off with the ‘Action Prince’ in the film directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by BK Gangadhar.

Jagapati is one of the most sought after actors in the South today, especially for antagonist’s roles. The team, which was keen to have the actor as part of the project, have managed to bring him on board. Pogaru is currently being shot in Hyderabad ,where the actor will be joining the sets as per schedule. An official announcement to this effect will be made by the makers soon. The film will feature Ravishankar, Sadhu Kokila, Kuri Prathap and Chikkanna. Meanwhile, the hunt is on for another actor to play one of the pivotal characters.

This will be Jagapati’s third film in Kannada. The actor debuted in Sandalwood with Bachchan, starring Sudeep, and his second was Nikhil Kumar’s Jaguar.