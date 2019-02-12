Home Entertainment Kannada

Hemanth turns independent producer for short film

With this short film, he will be soon be turning independent producer.

Published: 12th February 2019 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
Manu Anuram

Short filmmaker, Manu Anuram has caught attention of director and producer Hemanth M Rao, so much so that the director of Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, will be coming on board for Manu’s next short film. Hemanth, who owns a banner Lost ‘N’ Found Films, has produced Godhi Banna...., Humble Politician... and Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja.

With this short film, he will be soon be turning independent producer. “I was a judge for a short film competition where I got to watch his short film, which had potential. So, I decided to invest in his work,” says Hemanth, who has previously directed two short films - Nayana Naguva and 23.

The short film makers are calling in for auditions, which is taking place this Sunday, details of which will be available on LostNFoundfilms.com. Interestingly, Hemanth  plans to tie up with the same team for a feature film.

