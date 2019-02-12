Home Entertainment Kannada

Makers of Muniratna Kukukshetra apply for national award 

Even as the audience are patiently waiting for the release of Muniratna Kurukshetra, CE brings you the latest news about this epic film.

Published: 12th February 2019 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service
A still from the film

Even as the audience are patiently waiting for the release of Muniratna Kurukshetra, CE brings you the latest news about this epic film. The mythological drama, starring Darshan in the lead, along with the ensemble cast,  has quietly applied for the national award.  

It is one of the few films of 2018 making its way to the national level. The 2D version of the film was censored during mid-December, and was certified a U/A by the Censor Board. The makers felt that the three- hour five-minute film, made with a huge budget, met the eligibility criteria for a National Award. 

Meanwhile, work for the 3D version of the film is almost complete, and makers, this time are definite to release the film on April 5. Muniratna Kurukshetra, helmed by Naganna has V Harikrishna scoring the music, lyrics of which have been penned V Nagendra. The audio rights have been sold to Lahari audio, and a grand launch is likely to be held sometime in March.

With Darshan playing the role of Duryodhana, the epic features Ravichandran as Krishna; Arjun Sarja as Karna; Nikhil Kumar as Abhimanyu; and Danish Akthar Saifi as Bheema. This will also see late Ambareesh in the role of Bheeshma. Also in the cast are Sneha, Meghana Raj and Hariprriya.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp