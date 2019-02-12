Makers of Muniratna Kukukshetra apply for national award 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Even as the audience are patiently waiting for the release of Muniratna Kurukshetra, CE brings you the latest news about this epic film. The mythological drama, starring Darshan in the lead, along with the ensemble cast, has quietly applied for the national award.

It is one of the few films of 2018 making its way to the national level. The 2D version of the film was censored during mid-December, and was certified a U/A by the Censor Board. The makers felt that the three- hour five-minute film, made with a huge budget, met the eligibility criteria for a National Award.

Meanwhile, work for the 3D version of the film is almost complete, and makers, this time are definite to release the film on April 5. Muniratna Kurukshetra, helmed by Naganna has V Harikrishna scoring the music, lyrics of which have been penned V Nagendra. The audio rights have been sold to Lahari audio, and a grand launch is likely to be held sometime in March.

With Darshan playing the role of Duryodhana, the epic features Ravichandran as Krishna; Arjun Sarja as Karna; Nikhil Kumar as Abhimanyu; and Danish Akthar Saifi as Bheema. This will also see late Ambareesh in the role of Bheeshma. Also in the cast are Sneha, Meghana Raj and Hariprriya.