Raana is meant for Yash, otherwise, the story will be dissolved: Harsha

Raana was a script that was only written for Yash, otherwise the story would be scrapped —this was the reply by director Harsha to speculations that the script, which was meant for Rocking Star, will be done with another actor.

Since Yash will get busy with KGF Chapter 2, and Raana taking time to go on floors, reports said that it will now be helmed for Shivarajkumar. “Yash and I are in discussion and will be taking up the project, but some time later. Raana was written keeping him in mind, and if not Yash, I will not take up the film with any other actor. Me associating with Shivarajkumar for Raana is fake news,” he mentions.

I have a couple for stories for Shivanna, says director

About working with Shivarajkumar, Harsha says, “I have time and again mentioned that I am a big fan of Shivarajkumar and it is from the time I shook his hands at the airport when I was in class III. Who would not want to make a film with the Century’s Star? He is an encyclopedia, and having worked with him in Bharjari and Vajrakaya, I know what it is like to work with him, and so are other filmmakers.” The director of Seetharama Kalyana is in talks with Shivanna for a project. “I have a couple of subjects and I will be discussing with him soon,” he adds.