Two dialogue writers on board for Roberrt

Director Tharun Sudhir, who has analysed the importance of dialogue writers in the success of films, has brought on board not one, but two dialogue writers.

Published: 12th February 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Director Tharun Sudhir, who has analysed the importance of dialogue writers in the success of films, has brought on board not one, but two dialogue writers. Chandramouli, who was part of KGF and  Rajshekar K L, who was associated with films like Amma I Love You, Victory 2 and reality show Majaa Talkies will now be working  with Tharun for his film Roberrt. “The film’s content will have a mix of dialogues coming from both,” says Tharun, who adds that both writers are newcomers who have hardly done one or two films, but I see a lot of  passion in them, and I saw an excitement when it comes to writing dialogues for an star like Darshan, and they have come up with excellent lines for the film.”

Explaining the expectations the audience has from a big star, he said, “People come with a lot of expectation and witty dialogues are a must. Irrespective of the subject and backdrop — humour, action,love, mythology — for the audience, dialogues are a standalone means of entertainment. Like songs, today even dialogues have become a major attraction for people to come into theatres. In fact, there are certain examples of dialogues which are still remembered among people even after years of the film’s release,” says Tharun, who cited an example from his debut film.

“One dialogue of Darshan, who had a guest appearance in Chowka — anna kodo raitha nenakobardu,vidye kalsid guru... became very famous. I also believe that some lines when delivered by a superstar can change a common man’s life too. So, I am making sure to have the best dialgoues delivered through Roberrt,” he tells us.  The film, made under Umapathy Films, and is likely to go on the floors in April.

