Well known Kannada film producer Jayashree Devi passes away Well known Kannada film producer Jayashree Devi passes away

She was the executive producer for Sudeep-starrer 'Mukunda Murari', and was associated with 'Muniratna Kurukshetra' and was present through the making the film.

Published: 13th February 2019 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Well-known Kannada film producer Jayashree Devi (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Well-known Kannada film producer Jayashree Devi, (60) died of cardiac arrest Wednesday morning at Appollo Hospital in Hyderabad. She was sixty years old.

She has produced Kannada films like 'Bhavani', the Shivarajkumar, Ramesh Aravind and Prema starrer 'Nammora Madara Hoove', cult classic 'Amrutha Varshini' - starring Suhasini and Ramesh Aravind, 'Sri Manjunatha', 'Silent', among other films.

She was the executive producer for Sudeep-starrer 'Mukunda Murari', and was associated with 'Muniratna Kurukshetra' and was present through the making the film. 'Muniratna Kurukshetra', to be out in 2D and 3D versions, is yet to be released. She is a very close friend of Telugu superstar, Balakrishna.

 

