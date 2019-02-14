Apoorva paired opposite Ajay Rao in Anand Priya’s directorial

By Express News Service

Ajay Rao’s next film directed by Anand Priya will see a fresh pairing with the makers of the film roping in Apoorva. The heroine, who began her career with Ravichandran’s directorial, Apoorva, was last seen in Sharan’s Victory sequel is currently shooting for Modave. Her fourth project will be made under the Gokul Entrepreneurs banner. The makers thought her to fit the bill perfectly which was the reason she was on board. With the lead cast sorted, the film is likely to go on floors in March. An official announcement on this will be made soon. Tentatively titled Krishna, this project will be director Anand Priya’s second film.

Having associated with directors like Prem and V Nagendra Prasad, he made his directorial debut with Kashinath starrer Oll Muniswamy.

This film also brings together music director V Sridhar Sambhram and Ajay Rao for the fifth time. The announcement on this project was made on January 24, wich was Ajay’s birthday. With William David as the film’s cinematographer, the team is now in the process of finalising on the rest of the cast.

Meanwhile, Ajay will be associating for a project to be produced by director turned producer, Guru Deshpande.