Jacob Verghese clarifies about Chambal content

Director Jacob Verghese who is making a comeback with Chambal, has managed to create a buzz around the film owing to its content.

A still from Chambal

Director Jacob Verghese who is making a comeback with Chambal, has managed to create a buzz around the film owing to its content. Based on an IAS officer Subhash, played by Ninasam Sathish, the film’s trailer and teaser has given rise to speculation that its story is based on DK Ravi’s life.

This has even led to the latter’s mother lodging a complaint with the Film Chamber. The director clarifies that it is a work of fiction that has been inspired several officers and IAS aspirants. “It is an edge-of-the-seat thriller, which has experimented with a non-leniar screenplay. We also have a proper disclaimer in the film that is a fictional story. In fact, today anybody can draw a parallel that the stories are similar to their lives. However, we don’t have any wrong intentions that will hurt or malign anybody. I have been inspired by incidents that take place around us,” he says.

Apparently, the director wanted to title the film Subhash (after Subhash Chandra Bose), but since the title was not available, they ended naming the film Chambal, and retained the character name as Subhash. “Chambal is like a metaphor. The violent scenes in that region are pretty much similar to what’s taking place in concrete jungle,” he says.

