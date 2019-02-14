The moment I turned actor, I switched off being a director: Rishab Shetty

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Growing up, Rishab Shetty used to watch Rajkumar’s films. It was during those times that the seed of wanting to become a hero were sown. In addition, admiring posters of Uppi (Upendra) stuck on walls only firmed up his choice. This was one of the reasons that the actor-director chose to leave his village and come to Bengaluru. Recalling his initial days, the now established actor-director says,”I remember around the time I was in class 10, Uppi was a superstar. He was all over and that was one of the reasons I came to the city.

Rishab, who rose to fame with his directorials — Ricky, Kirik Party and Sa.Hi. Pra Shaale: Koduge Ramanna Rai — was simultaneously happy doing small roles. But now, finally, his desire of playing a full-fledged hero has come true with Jayatheertha’s Bell Bottom. “As an actor or director, I never go with too many expectations or too much excitement. I just challenge myself to give a good film to the audience. Bell Bottom has created a buzz with the trailers and posters. Now, it’s time for the full picture,” he says.

While he has proven himself as a director, in Bell Bottom he has stuck to his role as an actor. “I switched off as a director, and concentrated only on acting. Any doubts I had, I cleared them during the reading. I didn’t want any clash of ideologies. Moreover, Jayatheertha is a senior director who has a certain vision for his project,” explains Rishab, who plays the role of Detective Diwakar, a constable.

A complete entertainer that keeps you smiling through the film, Bell Bottom will have a nostalgic feel to it with an 80s backdrop. “Unlike yesteryears, reading habit is barely existent today. That’s where Bell Bottom will give the experience of reading a humorous thriller novel,” he says.

Few know that once upon a time, Rishab had the chance to join the Police Department but destiny had other plans. A sportsperson who was into wrestling and judo and even played at the National level, he might have just joined the police through the sports quota. “However, I’m still like a detective, and I am always curious to know what’s brewing,” he says with a chuckle.

As a director, producer and actor, Rishab says that he’s inclined towards direction. “I wanted to become an actor in 20s, but I’m getting a chance to play a hero only in my 30s. During this time, I have learnt the nuances of direction, and it has eventually become my first love. I am also getting to play some good characters here and there. In fact, when I think I need to take a break from direction, I can always get back in front of the camera, provided I get fresh subjects,” says Rishab, who will be seen playing the lead in the upcoming anthology, Katha Sangama, and will feature as a full-fledged actor in Vinu Balanja’s Nathuram. “Now, I’ll just have to wait and watch to know what kind of roles I will be offered after Bell Bottom.”