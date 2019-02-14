Home Entertainment Kannada

The moment I turned actor, I switched off being a director: Rishab Shetty

While he has proven himself as a director, in Bell Bottom he has stuck to his role as an actor.

Growing up, Rishab Shetty used to watch Rajkumar’s films. It was during those times that the seed of wanting to become a hero were sown.  In addition, admiring posters of Uppi  (Upendra) stuck on walls only firmed up his choice. This was one of the reasons that the actor-director chose to leave his village and come to Bengaluru. Recalling his initial days, the now established actor-director says,”I remember around the time I was in class 10, Uppi was a superstar. He was all over and that was one of the reasons I came to the city.

Rishab, who rose to fame with his directorials — Ricky, Kirik Party and Sa.Hi. Pra Shaale: Koduge Ramanna Rai — was simultaneously happy doing small roles. But now, finally, his desire of playing a full-fledged hero has come true with Jayatheertha’s Bell Bottom. “As an actor or director, I never go with too many expectations or too much excitement. I just challenge myself to give a good film to the audience. Bell Bottom has created a buzz with the trailers and posters. Now, it’s time for the full picture,” he says.

While he has proven himself as a director, in Bell Bottom he has stuck to his role as an actor. “I switched off as a director, and concentrated only on acting. Any doubts I had, I cleared them during the reading. I didn’t want any clash of ideologies. Moreover, Jayatheertha is a senior director who has a certain vision for his project,” explains Rishab, who plays the role of Detective Diwakar, a constable.

A complete entertainer that keeps you smiling through the film, Bell Bottom will have a nostalgic feel to it with an 80s backdrop. “Unlike yesteryears, reading habit is barely existent today. That’s where Bell Bottom will give the experience of reading a humorous thriller novel,” he says.

Few know that once upon a time, Rishab had the chance to join the Police Department but destiny had other plans. A sportsperson who was into wrestling and judo and even played at the National level, he might have just joined the police through the sports quota. “However, I’m still like a detective, and I am always curious to know what’s brewing,” he says with a chuckle.

As a director, producer and actor, Rishab says that he’s inclined towards direction. “I wanted to become an actor in 20s, but I’m getting a chance to play a hero only in my 30s. During this time, I have learnt the nuances of direction, and it has eventually become my first love. I am also getting to play some good characters here and there. In fact, when I think I need to take a break from direction, I can always get back in front of the camera, provided I get fresh subjects,” says Rishab, who will be seen playing the lead in the upcoming anthology, Katha Sangama, and will feature as a full-fledged actor in Vinu Balanja’s Nathuram. “Now, I’ll just have to wait and watch to know what kind of roles I will be offered after Bell Bottom.”

