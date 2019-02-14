When Sriimurali met Telugu hero Mahesh Babu

By Express News Service

“Good time, well spent.” That’s how Sriimurali describes his meeting with Telugu prince Mahesh Babu. Sriimurali was at Ramoji City, Hyderabad to shoot a few scenes for his upcoming film, Bharaate, when he met the Telugu actor. Sriimurali also met our own Kichcha Sudeep, Suniel Shetty, Dhruva Sarja, Sai Kumar and Tara who are currently shooting in Hyderabad for their respective films.

with Sudeep

“I heard Mahesh generally doesn’t meet strangers, so I was humbled at the way he received me. He was very kind,” says Sriimurali, who spoke about films and also exchanged notes about each other’s kids. “I had seen Mahesh’s film in theatres much before I started working in this industry. So it was a good to know him up and close,” he says.

Mahesh, who is currently shooting for Maharshi, also spoke about Kannada films, and mentioned to Sriimurali that Sandalwood was coming out with some good movies. “I was able to interact with him thanks to Sai Kumar. It was good to be on the sets of another’s film’s shoot,” he says.

Sriimurali and Sudeep visited each other on their sets. At the shooting of Pailwaan and his film, the actor also met Suniel Shetty, a meeting he terms “interesting”. “I realised when you have a good movies, people will start respecting work. I am thankful for the kind of love we receive,” he says.

Having shot for Bharaate for more than 100 days, Sriimurali plans to complete the shoot much before April. The film directed by Chethan Kumar is targeting a May or June release. After Bharaate, Srrimurali will start with Mahesh Kumar’s Madagaja, produced by Umapathy.