Home Entertainment Kannada

When Sriimurali met Telugu hero Mahesh Babu

Mahesh, who is currently shooting for Maharshi, also spoke about Kannada films, and mentioned to Sriimurali that Sandalwood was coming out with some good movies.

Published: 14th February 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

The actor along with Alok, Dhruva Sarja, Chethan Kumar and Supreet

By Express News Service

“Good time, well spent.” That’s  how Sriimurali describes his meeting with Telugu prince Mahesh Babu. Sriimurali was at Ramoji City, Hyderabad to shoot a few scenes for his upcoming film, Bharaate, when he met the Telugu actor. Sriimurali also met our own Kichcha Sudeep, Suniel Shetty, Dhruva Sarja, Sai Kumar and Tara who are currently shooting in Hyderabad for their respective films.

with Sudeep

“I heard Mahesh generally doesn’t meet strangers, so I was humbled at the way he received me. He was very kind,” says Sriimurali, who spoke about films and also exchanged notes about each other’s kids. “I had seen Mahesh’s film in theatres much before I started working in this industry. So it was a good to know him up and close,” he says.

Mahesh, who is currently shooting for Maharshi, also spoke about Kannada films, and mentioned to Sriimurali that Sandalwood was coming out with some good movies. “I was able to interact with him thanks to Sai Kumar. It was good to be on the sets of another’s film’s shoot,” he says.

Sriimurali and Sudeep visited each other on their sets. At the shooting of Pailwaan and his film, the actor also met Suniel Shetty, a meeting he terms “interesting”. “I realised when you have a good movies, people will start respecting work. I am thankful for the kind of love we receive,” he says.

Having shot for Bharaate for more than 100 days, Sriimurali plans to complete the shoot much before April. The film directed by  Chethan Kumar is targeting a May or June release. After Bharaate, Srrimurali will start with Mahesh Kumar’s Madagaja, produced by Umapathy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp