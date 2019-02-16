Don't cut cakes, send food to Siddaganga mutt: Actor Darshan to fans on birthday

By Online Desk

Actor Darshan, who turns 42 today, has asked his fans to celebrate his birthday in a different manner this year.

The Challenging Star told fans to refrain from cutting cakes and laying wreaths and garlands, Instead, he has asked them to donate food supplies to the Siddaganga mutt following the demise of seer Shri Shivakumara Swamiji at Tumakuru. The actor reportedly will transport them himself from his residence to the mutt.

This charitable idea incidentally came from Darshan's fans. Earlier this week, the actor had announced on Facebook that some fans had made videos asking him to distribute food and other essentials at the Siddaganga mutt, orphanages and other places. The post read: "Dear Fans, Greetings... Lately, a few of my fans have been visiting my place on account of my birthday and donating a few food items. A video is also making rounds on Facebook in which you have been asking me to distribute the supplies to Siddaganga Mutta and orphanages. I am extremely happy about your gesture. I am considering this as my birthday present. With a lot of gratitude, I am taking up the responsibility of distributing them to Siddaganaga Mutt, a few orphanages and old age homes. Kindly, try using cloth bags. Yours, Dasa Darshan."

Thousands of fans from across Karnataka will throng the actor’s house on his birthday February 16, the celebrations of which began on Friday evening. As he turns a year older, the actor says that there is nothing called a bucket list in his life, and he prefers living one day at a time. “All I wish to do, is help people as long as I can,” he says.

Earlier this year, Darshan had issued a statement saying he would not be celebrating his birthday as a mark of respect to Rebel Star Ambareesh who passed away in November 2018. Ambareesh and Darshan shared one of the closest relationships in the Kannada film fraternity.

In January this year, KGF star Yash too abstained from celebrating his birthday in memory of Ambareesh. A fan had committed suicide on not being allowed to meet Yash at the actor's residence. Yash told the media that those who commit such acts are not even fans and no actor would want his fans to behave in such a way.

Darshan's next films

Though a long list of films were announced on the eve of Darshan’s birthday, the actor at present only wants to concentrate on his next project - Yajamana - followed by Muniratna Kurukshetra. While the latter is the actor’s 50th, Yajamana is his 51st.

Yajamana, made under Media House Studio, features Rashmika Mandaanna, along with Tanya Hope. Yajamana has Dhananjay in a pivotal role while, Anoop Thakur Singh plays the antagonist.

Muniratna Kurukshetra, directed by Naganna, is based on the poem Gadhayuddha by Ranna, inspired by the Mahabharata. The story is centred on Duryodhana. The ensemble cast includes actors like Ambareesh, V Ravichandran, Arjun Sarja, Nikhil Gowda, Sneha, Meghana Raj, Saikumar Pudipeddi, Sonu Sood, Srinivasa Murthy, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Ravishankar and Hariprriya.

(With inputs from Express News Service)