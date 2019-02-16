‘I want to strike a landmark with this historical subject’

By Express News Service

In his first attempt to make a historical film, producer Rockline Venkatesh wants to set to create a mark with Gandugali Madakari Nayaka starring Darshan. “With Gandugali Madakari Nayaka, I want to strike a landmark in Kannada cinema, and a film, which I want people to talk about for a long time,” says Venkatesh, who has officially released the first poster of the film on Friday for the Challenging star’s birthday.

He says the planning and work on this historical drama, directed by Rajendra Singh Babu, has been going on for the last three to four years, and it got rigorous over the last four months. We had initially planned to start off during February or March. However, over a period, we realised that making historical films will take time,” says Venkatesh, adding that the Kannada industry has seen a lot of historical films, and my intention is to make it better than all previous cinemas. If I have to take the project to another level, it definitely consumes more time. It is not one of those projects where a film is completed after putting together the script and money. It needs time and planning,” he tell us.

Venkatesh, who is personally overlooking the project — computer graphic, stunts, songs, characters and shooting locations— says writer Venu is now in its fourth version and music composer Hamsalekha is coming up with fantastic tunes. “Apart from Chitradurga, portions of the film will be in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Rajasthan. “I feel lucky to have a project like Gandugali Madakari Nayaka coming into my lap, and I take it up as my responsibility. One song about Chitradurga in the film Nagarahavu, directed by Putanna Kanagal and featuring Vishnuvardhan, has remained an evergreen track. I am starting off with a hope that it will create history,” he signs off.

Rockline Venkash

Gandugali Madakari Nayaka’s main attraction will be the seven forts in Chitradurga. Famously called as Elu suttina kote, which comes with its own history, it will be film’s highlight. “Nobody has seen a location or structures like Baahubali. It’s just an assumption. But when it comes to seven forts, it was a fort built not only for the kings but also for the people, which was a plus point, and its importance will be presented in our historical film,” Venkatesh says.