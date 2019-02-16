Home Entertainment Kannada

Kurukshetra will be my 50th and Yajamana 51st film: Kannada actor Darshan

Thousands of fans from across Karnataka will throng the actor’s house on his birthday February 16, the celebrations of which began on Friday evening.

Published: 16th February 2019

MuniratnaKurukshetra

Arjun and Darshan Thoogudeepa in Muniratna Kurukshetra.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though a long list of films were announced on the eve of Darshan’s birthday, the actor at present only want to concentrate on his next project Yajamana, followed with Muniratna Kurukshetra. While the latter is the actor’s 50th, Yajamana will be termed as his 51st.

“Even though Yajamana is releasing earlier, Kurukshetra is what went on floors first and it will remain my 50th. Considering that a mythological film require that much of time for shooting, graphic work and the producers have invested large amounts of money into the making, I couldn’t wait any longer. It’s almost one-and-a-half years, and I still don’t have a film for release. It is messing with my head. I also know how much fans have been talking about this. So I felt this was the right decision. What number each film stands at doesn’t matter, it’s the effort that counts,” he says, adding that he had never expected this kind of buzz for Yajamana trailer, which has been trending across India over the past few days and he is overwhelmed.

“I am looking at what connected me so much with the audience,” says the actor, whose film directed by
V Harikrishna set for a March 1 release.

A celebration of a different kind

There’s going to be a celebration of a different kind at Darshan’s residence this year. Thousands of fans from across Karnataka will throng the actor’s house on his birthday February 16, the celebrations of which began on Friday evening. This time the actor ha a sincere request to his people to not to spend money on garlands and cakes. Instead, he has requested rice and groceries, which will be handed over to orphanages, old age homes and to Shivakumar Swamiji’s ashram. As he turns a year older, the actor says that there is nothing called a bucket list in his life, and he prefers living one day at a time. “All I wish to do, is help people as long as I can,” he says.

