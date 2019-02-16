New producer on board for Suri Popcorn Moneky Tiger

By Express News Service

Sudhir

Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger, which is currently rolling, has gone through a change of hands. Producer KP Srikanth has exited from the project, in place of whom Sudhir has come on board. The latter who has associated with a number of films, is now ready to take the plunge into production, with Suri’s directorial being his first project. The film will begin its next schedule in Shivammoga, after which it will move to Bengaluru and Mumbai. Meanwhile, Srikanth, who produced Tagaru, will be joining Suri for another film, the announcement of which will be made at the ‘right time.’

Also, Suri has been held up with a fake Instagram account after a few mischief mongers called for auditions through the fake account. “I am not active on any social media. Secondly, I never called for auditions for my current project, as the entire casting has already been finalised,” says the director, who has been flooded with calls from various aspirants post this incident. “I have informed the cybercrime department,’’ he says.