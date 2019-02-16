Home Entertainment Kannada

New producer on board for Suri Popcorn Moneky Tiger

Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger, which is currently rolling, has gone through a change of hands. Producer KP Srikanth has exited from the project, in place of whom Sudhir has come on board.

Published: 16th February 2019 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
Sudhir

Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger, which is currently rolling, has gone through a change of hands. Producer KP Srikanth has exited from the project, in place of whom Sudhir has come on board. The latter who has associated with a number of films,  is now ready to take the plunge into production, with Suri’s directorial being his first project. The film will begin its next schedule in Shivammoga, after which it will move to Bengaluru and Mumbai. Meanwhile, Srikanth, who produced Tagaru, will be joining Suri for another film, the announcement of which will be made at the ‘right time.’

Also, Suri has been held up with a fake Instagram account after a few mischief mongers called for auditions through the fake account. “I am not active on any social media. Secondly, I never called for auditions for my current project, as the entire casting has already been finalised,” says the director, who has been flooded with calls from various aspirants post this incident. “I have informed the cybercrime department,’’ he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp