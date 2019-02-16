Prem sings sentiment track for Singha

By Express News Service

Talk about mother-son bonds, and of the first directors to come to mind is Prem The makers of Chiranjeevi Sarja-starrer Singha have brought on board the director-actor-singer-lyricist to render his voice for one of the songs in the film. This particular track has been written by V Nagendra Prasad, music for which has been scored by Dharma Vish. The song was recorded with Prem a couple of days ago, and the team plans to release it closer to the audio launch. The film directed by Vijay Kiran and produced by Uday K Mehta, will see the actor and director coming together for the second time after Ramleela. The film also features Aditi Prabhudeva in the female lead, while Ravi Shankar plays the role of an antagonist. The film is almost complete with its shoot, with only major fight sequences left, which are currently being shot.