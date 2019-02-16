Home Entertainment Kannada

Prem sings sentiment track for Singha

The film is almost complete with its shoot, with only major fight sequences left, which are currently being shot.

Published: 16th February 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Prem

By Express News Service

Talk about  mother-son bonds, and of the first directors to come to mind is Prem The makers of Chiranjeevi Sarja-starrer Singha have brought on board the director-actor-singer-lyricist to render his voice for one of the songs in the film. This particular track has been written by V Nagendra Prasad, music for which has been scored by Dharma Vish. The song was recorded with Prem a couple of days ago, and the team plans to release it closer to the audio launch. The film directed by Vijay Kiran and produced by Uday K Mehta, will see the actor and director coming together for the second time after Ramleela. The film also features Aditi Prabhudeva in the female lead, while Ravi Shankar plays the role of an antagonist. The film is almost complete with its shoot, with only major fight sequences left, which are currently being shot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp